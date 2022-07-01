 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Where in the World Will KD Go, and Recapping the Early Free Agency Moves

The guys also debate the Thunder’s decision to give Lu Dort close to a $90 million contract

Kevin Durant ruined all of free agency, so Verno and KOC open up the show by going through the potential teams that can put together the historical package for KD that the Nets are asking for (00:54). Despite KD putting the league on hold, the guys go over some of the deals that were completed yesterday (21:08). The guys debate the Thunder’s decision to give Lu Dort close to a $90 million contract (36:11). They last go through some of the under-the-radar signings before discussing the situation with Miles Bridges (43:28).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

