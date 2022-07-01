What Do KD and Russell Wilson Have in Common? Plus, Joe Cowley on Bulls Free Agency.

The Full Go returns as Jason links the craziness that is NBA free agency to … Russell Wilson (02:49)? He also believes that the owners are paying close attention to what Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are doing. Joe Cowley from the Chicago Sun-Times joins the show to discuss the latest with Zach LaVine, how the front office has rebuilt the Bulls, expectations for Patrick Williams, and more (19:15).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Joe Cowley
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
