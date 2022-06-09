 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pelicans EVP David Griffin on Zion’s Future and the Team’s Turnaround, Plus the Celtics Go Up 2-1 and Talking Finance With CNBC’s David Faber

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images


Ryen opens with the Celtics taking a 2-1 Finals lead, Draymond’s terrible Game 3, and the Warriors’ inconsistent shot creation (0:32). Then, he chats with Pelicans executive VP of basketball operations David Griffin about the team’s drastic turnaround this season and what the future holds for Zion Williamson and the franchise (13:12). Next, Ryen talks with CNBC’s David Faber about covering these complicated financial times, how he got on TV, and his new ExxonMobil documentary (39:31). And finally, he closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:17:04).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: David Griffin and David Faber
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

