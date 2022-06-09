 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Darwin Núñez, Other Transfer Talk, and More

Plus, Musa and Ryan answer some questions on which European football coaches would make it in the NFL and imagine an alternative football structure

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
SL Benfica v FC Porto - Liga Portugal Bwin Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images


It’s a fun one today that goes a little all over the place before we take a brief summer break. Musa and Ryan quickly wrap up some results (05:00) from this week before moving on to some chat about summer transfers that look likely, like Darwin Núñez to Liverpool (09:14), and some they would like to see happen (15:19). They then answer some questions on which European football coaches would make it in the NFL (30:21) and imagine an alternative football structure (37:03). Thanks to everyone for listening this season and we’ll be back the last week of June, ahead of the women’s Euros.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

