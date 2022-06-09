Darwin Núñez, Other Transfer Talk, and More



It’s a fun one today that goes a little all over the place before we take a brief summer break. Musa and Ryan quickly wrap up some results (05:00) from this week before moving on to some chat about summer transfers that look likely, like Darwin Núñez to Liverpool (09:14), and some they would like to see happen (15:19). They then answer some questions on which European football coaches would make it in the NFL (30:21) and imagine an alternative football structure (37:03). Thanks to everyone for listening this season and we’ll be back the last week of June, ahead of the women’s Euros.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS