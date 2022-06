Kevin is joined by Missed Apex podcaster Spanners to preview the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. They weigh in on the pros and cons for the street circuit in Baku, discuss all the drama at Red Bull between drivers Max Verstappen and Checo Perez, revisit Ferrari’s strategy or lack thereof, and round out the conversation with takeaways from the season thus far.

Host: Kevin Clark

Guest: Spanners Ready

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes and Jonathan Kermah

