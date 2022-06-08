 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Black Girl Genius of Mariah Carey

Plus, Marvet Britto, Carey’s former publicist, joins ‘Songbook’ to discuss Mariah’s contribution to music and her impact on culture

By Danyel Smith
Getty Images


Numbers never lie, and Miss Mariah Carey’s numbers tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth! That’s right—on this episode of Black Girl Songbook, host Danyel Smith is honoring vocal genius Mariah Carey and her inspirational rise up the charts, second only to the Beatles for most no. 1 hits EVER. Danyel talks Mariah’s timeless music, brilliant collaborations with hip-hop artists, and her Christmas takeover. Danyel also sheds light on the difficulty of Carey’s high-heeled rise and the industry’s attempt to shut her out, as noted by the ’96 Grammy Awards snub. Plus, Marvet Britto, former publicist for Carey, joins Songbook to discuss Mariah’s contribution to music and her impact on culture. 

Host: Danyel Smith
Guest: Marvet Britto
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Guest Booking: Allyson Turner
Story Consultant: Taj Rani
Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter
Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones

