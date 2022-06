Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by debating about Jack Harlow and Post Malone and their latest releases (01:20). To close the show, they dive deeper into the discussion of white rappers and what they represent in today’s culture (22:04).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Related White Rapper Song Draft

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify