With the Rangers-Lightning series now tied at 2-2, JJ hopped on Spotify Live to react to New York’s Game 4 loss, the Yankees’ win over the Twins, and Pete Alonso’s injury in San Diego.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify