Discussing all the LIV Golf News and Early U.S. Open Story Lines With Kyle Porter



House and Hubbard are joined by CBS Sports writer Kyle Porter and they start by giving props to Minjee Lee and Billy Horschel for their victories at the U.S. Open and the Memorial. Then they get into all the news surrounding the upcoming LIV Golf league tournament in London (8:38). They wrap up with some early U.S. Open story lines (44:40) and briefly preview the RBC Canadian Open (55:40).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Guest: Kyle Porter

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

