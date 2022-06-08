 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Discussing all the LIV Golf News and Early U.S. Open Story Lines With Kyle Porter

Plus, previewing the RBC Canadian Open

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Photo by Aitor Alcalde/LIV Golf/Getty Images


House and Hubbard are joined by CBS Sports writer Kyle Porter and they start by giving props to Minjee Lee and Billy Horschel for their victories at the U.S. Open and the Memorial. Then they get into all the news surrounding the upcoming LIV Golf league tournament in London (8:38). They wrap up with some early U.S. Open story lines (44:40) and briefly preview the RBC Canadian Open (55:40).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Kyle Porter
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

