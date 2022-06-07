 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Finn Bálor, the Right Leader for Judgment Day (Featuring Mimichelles)

Plus, Evan asks Mimi to explain her tweet on Cody NOT being the guy to dethrone Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion

By Evan Mack
This week, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian celebrate another edition of Madam Mania as they are joined by Black Rasslin’ Podcast and Turnbuckle Spaces host Mimichelles. They discuss Finn Bálor’s shocking turn as he joined the Judgment Day and the team kicked Edge out. (06:12), Plus Evan asks Mimi to explain her tweet on Cody NOT being the guy to dethrone Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion (24:40), plus Evan tells everyone how he really feels about MJF promo compared to CM Punk’s “infamous pipe bomb.” (61:20)

Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Guest: Mimichelles
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

