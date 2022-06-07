 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why the NBA Season Already Has Been Shortened, Plus Finals Predictions and Harden’s Future With Sixers Forward Georges Niang

Georges also talks about being on the Jazz during the NBA’s COVID shutdown in March 2020, figuring out how to change his game to stay in the NBA, his experience with Joel Embiid as a teammate, and more

By Ryen Russillo
2022 NBA Finals - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the idea of shortening the NBA season, as well as the top players already playing a shortened season (0:37). Then Ryen talks with 76ers forward Georges Niang about being on the Jazz during the NBA’s COVID shutdown in March 2020, figuring out how to change his game to stay in the NBA, his experience with Joel Embiid as a teammate, the Sixers-Heat playoff series, the mechanics of defending certain star players, his experiences from Warriors training camp, Finals predictions, and more (13:46). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (49:24).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Georges Niang
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

