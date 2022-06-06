NBA Finals Audio Fun. Plus: Dieter Kurtenbach on Covering the Games.

With the absence of Mike Breen from the past few NBA games, Bryan and David have some audio fun and highlight different broadcast styles (4:16). Then, they are joined by sports columnist Dieter Kurtenbach to discuss covering the NBA Finals and reporting on the Golden State Warriors (29:05). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Dieter Kurtenbach
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
