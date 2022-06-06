 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Finals Audio Fun. Plus: Dieter Kurtenbach on Covering the Games.

Bryan and David highlight the broadcast styles of the NBA Finals

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


With the absence of Mike Breen from the past few NBA games, Bryan and David have some audio fun and highlight different broadcast styles (4:16). Then, they are joined by sports columnist Dieter Kurtenbach to discuss covering the NBA Finals and reporting on the Golden State Warriors (29:05). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Dieter Kurtenbach
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

