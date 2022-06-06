WWE Hell in a Cell Post-Game Show

Dave, Jack, Greg, Phil and Dip immediately hop on Spotify Live to look back at WWE Hell in a Cell. They discuss Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins match and Cody’s performance with a reportedly torn pectoral muscle (0:37), who would be the next superstar to get an opportunity to move into the main-event picture (12:00), and Bianca Belair retaining her Raw Women’s Championship (25:33).
Hosts: David Shoemaker, Bryan Diperstein, Jack Farmer, Greg Hyde and Phil Schneider
Producer: Brian H. Waters
