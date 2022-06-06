 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WWE Hell in a Cell Post-Game Show

Plus, debating who will be the next superstar to get an opportunity to move into the main event picture

By David Shoemaker, Evan Mack, and Phil Schneider
WWE


Dave, Jack, Greg, Phil and Dip immediately hop on Spotify Live to look back at WWE Hell in a Cell. They discuss Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins match and Cody’s performance with a reportedly torn pectoral muscle (0:37), who would be the next superstar to get an opportunity to move into the main-event picture (12:00), and Bianca Belair retaining her Raw Women’s Championship (25:33).

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Bryan Diperstein, Jack Farmer, Greg Hyde and Phil Schneider
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

