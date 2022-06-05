Rangers Fall in Final Minute, Mets Split in L.A., and Yankees Walk Off



(01:40) — RANGERS: The Rangers drop Game 3 in Tampa after a brutal third period. How can they bounce back from the loss on Tuesday?

(05:45) — METS: The Mets split their series with the Dodgers after a gutty win on Sunday.

(08:45) — YANKEES: The Yankees walk off and sweep another series Sunday. How can they keep the streak going in Minnesota?

(11:40) — JOEL SHERMAN: The NY Post and MLB Network’s Joel Sherman joins the show to discuss how the Yankees and Mets jumped out to a hot start, Buck Showalter, Joey Gallo and more.

(40:35) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Rangers.

(51:44) — TRIVIA: After a short break, JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Joel Sherman

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify