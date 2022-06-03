 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Analyzing Every Angle of Boston’s NBA Finals Game 1 Win

Will the Celtics’ magical fourth quarter carry over into Game 2 against the Warriors?

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Chris and Seerat debate and analyze every angle of the Boston Celtics’ impressive victory over the Golden State Warriors in the first game of the NBA Finals, including Boston’s defensive game plan against the Warriors’ Big Three, the interesting coaching moves made from both benches, and the probability of the Celtics continuing their magical fourth-quarter shooting streak through the rest of the series. They end their discussion by speculating on the adjustments Golden State will make and sharing their picks for Game 2.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Producer: Chris Sutton

