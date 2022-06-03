Miles Teller in ‘Top Gun,’ the Poosh and Goop Collab, and Liam Payne Has One Direction Thoughts

Miles Teller is blowing up on TikTok after his appearance in Top Gun: Maverick (1:00). Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop are teaming up to release a candle called “This Smells Like My Pooshy” (13:24). This week’s Cringe Mode is the Tom Cruise movie-musical Rock of Ages (23:19), and Liam Payne had a lot to say about his time in One Direction while on Logan Paul’s podcast (51:52).
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher