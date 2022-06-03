How Do You Respond After Getting Hit in the Mouth?

Jason is done talking about Chicago’s average baseball teams. It’s brought him no joy, so he shifts his focus to Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He looks at the Celtics’ road to their Game 1 victory from a Bulls perspective (02:54). It was a perfect example of taking a punch and bouncing back. White Sox play-by-play broadcaster Jason Benetti joins the show to discuss the baseball season, bringing joy to the listening audience, the deep impact of losing Tim Anderson, and more (25:48).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Jason Benetti
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
Subscribe: Spotify