Who Are the Most Intriguing Free Agents and Trade Targets?

Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing the trade between the Denver Nuggets and the Washington Wizards and what the Nuggets could look like with their new additions. Then, they each discuss one restricted and one unrestricted free agent that intrigues them (7:12). And later they each talk about some of the most interesting trade targets (51:27).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz
