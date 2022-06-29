British Grand Prix Preview, Nelson Piquet Banned From the Paddock, and the Future of F1 on U.S. TV

Kevin is joined by Autosport reporter Luke Smith to preview the British Grand Prix and the Silverstone Circuit. They touch on last year’s race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, discuss the performance by British drivers from Lando Norris to George Russell to Hamilton, and then talk through the midseason pressure on Mercedes and Ferrari (1:42). Later, Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand joins to talk about the unofficial Formula 1 rights deal with ESPN that has increased exponentially from previous years (31:16).
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Luke Smith and John Ourand
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
