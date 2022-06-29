Brunson to New York, Implications for the Knicks and Mavs With Marc Stein | The Void

Hey, it’s Kevin! Thank you for listening to The Void. With the news of Jalen Brunson possibly leaving the Mavs for the Knicks, I bring on Marc Stein to help break down all the implications from both sides. You can subscribe to Marc’s Substack by using the link below. Here are today’s timestamps:
(03:30) - How much of a blunder is this for the Mavs?
(05:18) - Why Jalen Brunson is worth the money he’s getting
(12:44) - How can the Mavs replace Brunson?
(18:52) - The Dejounte Murray sweepstakes
(22:23) - Any other potential targets for the Knicks?
Marc Stein Substack link
Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Marc Stein
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts