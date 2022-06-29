 clock menu more-arrow no yes

When Stephanie Mills Thinks of “Home”

Danyel talks about the cultural significance of ‘The Wiz’ before being joined by Stephanie Mills to discuss her career and the impact of the classic Black girl anthem, “Home”

By Danyel Smith
We’re closing out the third season of your Black Girl Songbook by crowning the classic Black girl anthem, “Home,” as the supreme track that it is, and paying homage to the timeless voice that sang it, Stephanie Mills. Danyel talks about the cultural significance of The Wiz and its place in nearly every Black girl’s adolescence, including Danyel’s own and countless other Black women in music. Later, Danyel is joined by Stephanie Mills to discuss her early years on Broadway and her career, as well as what “Home” meant to her as a teen and what the song means to her now.

Host: Danyel Smith
Guest: Stephanie Mills
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham Jr.
Guest Booking: Allyson Turner
Story Consultant: Taj Rani
Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter
Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones

