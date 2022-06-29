When Stephanie Mills Thinks of “Home”



We’re closing out the third season of your Black Girl Songbook by crowning the classic Black girl anthem, “Home,” as the supreme track that it is, and paying homage to the timeless voice that sang it, Stephanie Mills. Danyel talks about the cultural significance of The Wiz and its place in nearly every Black girl’s adolescence, including Danyel’s own and countless other Black women in music. Later, Danyel is joined by Stephanie Mills to discuss her early years on Broadway and her career, as well as what “Home” meant to her as a teen and what the song means to her now.

Host: Danyel Smith

Guest: Stephanie Mills

Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham Jr.

Guest Booking: Allyson Turner

Story Consultant: Taj Rani

Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter

Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones

