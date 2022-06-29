White Sox’s Late-Night Hitting and Future Legend Grayson Dean Walcott

The Full Go returns on West Coast baseball time! Jason stays up late and reacts to the White Sox’s victory over the Angels (06:55). Jason hits the race track as he brings on Chicago’s own Grayson Dean Walcott from the Discovery+ series Baby Drivers (19:21). Grayson is joined by his parents, Nicholas and Dr. Kadijah Ray, who discuss how they’ve managed to help Grayson achieve his dream of being a racecar driver. Jason then shares his thoughts after meeting Bulls rookie Dalen Terry (48:49).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Grayson Dean Walcott, Nicholas Walcott, and Dr. Kadijah Ray
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
