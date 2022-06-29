 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

White Sox’s Late-Night Hitting and Future Legend Grayson Dean Walcott

Jason also shares his thoughts after meeting Bulls rookie Dalen Terry

By Jason Goff
Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


The Full Go returns on West Coast baseball time! Jason stays up late and reacts to the White Sox’s victory over the Angels (06:55). Jason hits the race track as he brings on Chicago’s own Grayson Dean Walcott from the Discovery+ series Baby Drivers (19:21). Grayson is joined by his parents, Nicholas and Dr. Kadijah Ray, who discuss how they’ve managed to help Grayson achieve his dream of being a racecar driver. Jason then shares his thoughts after meeting Bulls rookie Dalen Terry (48:49).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Grayson Dean Walcott, Nicholas Walcott, and Dr. Kadijah Ray
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Schauffele Wins the Travelers and Changes to the PGA Tour

Plus, previewing the John Deere Classic

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Mary J. Blige and the Definitive “Real Love”

Our latest episode explores one of the best R&B songs of the 1990s from, quite possibly, the best R&B artist of the decade

By Rob Harvilla

‘Stranger Things’ and Streaming TV’s Indulgence in Overlong Episodes

This weekend’s ‘Stranger Things’ finale is slated to run 140 minutes, a move that has few precedents in the history of television. Our TV critics discuss the exacting task ahead, and a trend that’s increasingly prevalent in the medium.

By Alison Herman and Miles Surrey

Who Is Your Robot Overlord?

Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate which robot from film or television they would want to take over the world

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

The Desperate Knicks, UFC 276, Plus Kyrie’s Failed Lakers Play With Van Lathan, Big Wos, Ariel Helwani, and Alan Yang

Alan Yang also discusses his new Apple TV+ show ‘Loot’

By Bill Simmons, Van Lathan, and 2 more

Top 10 WRs In the NFL, Plus Justin Jefferson Talks His Top WRs and the Vikings’ New Scheme

Kevin, Ben, and Steven discuss their favorite receivers heading into the new season

By Kevin Clark, Ben Solak, and 1 more