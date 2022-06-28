WWE and AEW’s Opposing Paths and Why Wrestling Is at a Crossroads



On today’s episode, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip begin with the biggest MJF story of the week. Then, Dip explains why Forbidden Door was a “groundbreaking moment” for AEW, which leads to a spirited conversation about the differing paths that WWE and AEW are taking. Plus, Money in the Bank predictions (31:38), mailbag (43:38), and much more.

Are YOU going to be in Las Vegas this weekend? If so, join the guys for the Cheap Heat/Wrestling 4 Sale “Beers and Schmears,” which will include a live podcast, vintage wrestling gear, bagels, beers, and all sorts of schmears. They’ll be there from noon to 3 p.m. PT at Tailgate Social.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS