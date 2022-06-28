 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Post-Draft Stories and Getting Ready for Free Agency

Verno and KOC discuss the Nets drama, where Deandre Ayton will go, John Wall to the Clippers, and more

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Verno and KOC return to give their reaction to how the NBA draft shook out (01:20). With free agency starting up this week, the guys dive into the hottest stories leading into Thursday (13:02). They discuss the Nets drama, where Deandre Ayton will go, John Wall to the Clippers, and more. While Russell Westbrook and Draymond Green calling out Skip Bayless is fun for Twitter, the guys hope Dray evolves his podcast skills to discuss basketball rather than calling out people (34:07). Lastly, Steve Clifford returns to Charlotte and Verno makes KOC’s day (43:39).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

