Favorite John Cena Matches, Plus Money in the Bank Predictions



What better way to kick off this week than to celebrate the greatest WWE superstar of all time, John Cena. Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian share their favorite Cena matches (01:07). Plus: Claudio Castagnoli is now All Elite, so the guys share how they hoped to see him booked in the company (21:50). Brian finishes his top 10 favorite wrestlers of all time and Flobo kicks off with the first five of his favorites (48:00). Jack gives us an update on the MackMania franchise players (56:39), and they finish with Money in the Bank predictions (66:24)

Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer

Producer: Brian H. Waters

