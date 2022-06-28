 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rugby Pod Stories - Poisoned - 1995 World Cup Final

The guys explore what happened to the New Zealand team ahead of the 1995 Rugby World Cup Final in South Africa, with first-hand accounts from players, coaches, doctors, media managers and journalists

By The Rugby Pod
Rugby World Cup Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images


Welcome to Rugby Pod Stories. In this new short series, we explore some of the most iconic moments in the history of rugby by speaking to the people who were there. In this first episode, we explore what happened to the New Zealand team ahead of the 1995 Rugby World Cup Final in South Africa, with first-hand accounts from players, coaches, doctors, media managers and journalists. Were the All Blacks poisoned ahead of the final? What effect did this have on the team? And if they were deliberately poisoned, who could have been responsible? We look at some of the possible scenarios by speaking to the main protagonists from both sides. If you enjoy this episode, please let us know on social media or share it with friends.

