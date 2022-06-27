Covering the End of Roe and “I’m Not Reporting This But” Scoop

Bryan and David discuss the Supreme Court’s ruling to reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and address the policies within newsrooms that prohibit journalists from speaking out on behalf of the issue (9:11). Later, they weigh in on the comment, “I’m not reporting this but…” where reporters and podcasters express their opinions whilst not being held accountable (29:14). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS