 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Covering the End of Roe and “I’m Not Reporting This But” Scoop

Bryan and David react to the media’s coverage of the Supreme Court’s ruling and discuss the policies within newsrooms that prohibit journalists from addressing the issue

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


Bryan and David discuss the Supreme Court’s ruling to reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and address the policies within newsrooms that prohibit journalists from speaking out on behalf of the issue (9:11). Later, they weigh in on the comment, “I’m not reporting this but…” where reporters and podcasters express their opinions whilst not being held accountable (29:14). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Seven Reasons Why We Love ‘The Bear,’ Plus ‘The Boys’ Check-in and ‘The Old Man’

Chris and Andy break down what they love about the restaurant dramedy and catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Boys’ and ‘The Old Man’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The 2022 Half-Year Hollywood Awards

Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw joins to discuss winners and losers from the past six months

By Matthew Belloni

The Brooklyn Nets Are Falling Apart

Logan and Raja discuss Kyrie reportedly asking for and receiving permission to find a sign-and-trade deal and Kevin Durant reportedly not speaking to the Nets front office at all

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

The Suffocating Excess of Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’

The new biopic of the King does what’s totally unnecessary: clumsily bury the legend of Elvis under devices and metaphors

By Paul Thompson

Will Ospreay Enters the Forbidden Door and Steals the Show With Orange Cassidy

Elsewhere, Becky Lynch and Asuka continue their forever feud, and Fred Rosser bests "Filthy" Tom Lawlor to win NJPW Strong gold

By Phil Schneider

The Black Excellence of ‘The Chi’ With Jason Weaver

Bakari talks to Jason about a career that stretches from ‘Brewster Place’ to ‘The Chi’ and what to expect from Season 5 of the hit Showtime show

By Bakari Sellers