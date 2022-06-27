 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Brooklyn Nets Are Falling Apart

Logan and Raja discuss Kyrie reportedly asking for and receiving permission to find a sign-and-trade deal and Kevin Durant reportedly not speaking to the Nets front office at all

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja speak on the breaking news of the day: the rapidly developing and rapidly devolving situation in Brooklyn, with Kyrie reportedly asking for and receiving permission to find a sign-and-trade deal and Kevin Durant reportedly not speaking to the Nets front office at all (0:45). Then they talk about Malik Monk saying he’d take less money to stay with the Lakers and the Knicks’ pursuit of Jalen Brunson (26:25). Make sure to follow The Ringer NBA Show on Spotify to get all of our free agency coverage and listen to Logan and Rob Mahoney at the deadline this Thursday.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Sasha Ashall

