Sorry Not Sorry to the Culture



The Full Go returns as Jason recounts his weekend watching The Wiz with his son for the first time (02:13). He next dives into the White Sox, and Steve Stone’s tweet (15:26). Maddie Lee from the Chicago Sun-Times joins the show to discuss the latest with the Cubs (29:47). They go through the Cubs’ season so far, Jed Hoyer, and whether Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ will be traded. Jason is then joined by Shakeia Taylor of the Chicago Tribune (53:42), as they discuss Shake’s writing style, how she chooses the stories she writes, her background that led her to become a writer, the most interesting story lines in Chicago sports, and more.

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Maddie Lee and Shakeia Taylor

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify