Filed under:

Sorry Not Sorry to the Culture

Jason is joined by Maddie Lee from the Chicago Sun-Times to discuss the latest with the Cubs, before talking to Shakeia Taylor of the Chicago Tribune about her writing style and the most interesting story lines in Chicago sports

By Jason Goff
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason recounts his weekend watching The Wiz with his son for the first time (02:13). He next dives into the White Sox, and Steve Stone’s tweet (15:26). Maddie Lee from the Chicago Sun-Times joins the show to discuss the latest with the Cubs (29:47). They go through the Cubs’ season so far, Jed Hoyer, and whether Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ will be traded. Jason is then joined by Shakeia Taylor of the Chicago Tribune (53:42), as they discuss Shake’s writing style, how she chooses the stories she writes, her background that led her to become a writer, the most interesting story lines in Chicago sports, and more.

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Maddie Lee and Shakeia Taylor
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

