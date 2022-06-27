Yankees Bounce Back With Another Walk-Off, Mets Take Two in Miami, Plus JackO on the Yankees-Astros Rivalry



(01:04) — YANKEES: The Yankees follow a no-hitter with another Aaron Judge walk-off to split a thrilling series with the Astros.

(07:10) — METS: The Mets take two out of three against the Marlins and prepare for Max Scherzer’s return.

(13:10) — JACKO: Friend of the show John “JackO” O’Connell returns to discuss the Yankees’ improvement, Judge’s contract, and what it would take to win a World Series.

(43:43) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Mets, and Knicks.

(61:17) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: John “JackO” O’Connell

Producer: Stefan Anderson

