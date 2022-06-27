 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Yankees Bounce Back With Another Walk-Off, Mets Take Two in Miami, Plus JackO on the Yankees-Astros Rivalry

JJ recaps Aaron Judge’s walk-off against Houston to split the series

By John Jastremski
Houston Astros v New York Yankees Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


(01:04) — YANKEES: The Yankees follow a no-hitter with another Aaron Judge walk-off to split a thrilling series with the Astros.
(07:10) — METS: The Mets take two out of three against the Marlins and prepare for Max Scherzer’s return.
(13:10) — JACKO: Friend of the show John “JackO” O’Connell returns to discuss the Yankees’ improvement, Judge’s contract, and what it would take to win a World Series.
(43:43) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Mets, and Knicks.
(61:17) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: John “JackO” O’Connell
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

