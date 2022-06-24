Just Good Enough but Also Just Bad Enough

The Full Go returns as Jason shares his excitement for his son’s Pre-K graduation before turning his attention to the Bulls and NBA draft (04:38). For all the pre-draft rumors, the draft turned out to be pretty normal for the Bulls as Jason gives his first impression Dalen Terry and why Patrick Williams remains the most important piece for the future (15:07). Lonzo Ball’s stagnate recovery has been frustrating as Jason dives into Zo’s injury and the impact he makes when he’s on the court (39:09).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
