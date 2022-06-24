 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Judge Walks It Off, and What Did the Knicks Do?

Plus, assessing Kyrie rumors and talking the Yankees’ 2022 Campaign with Nicky T

By John Jastremski
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


(02:12) — KNICKS: The Knicks trade out of the 11th pick and acquire three future first-rounders, but where does this leave them for the future?
(07:38) — YANKEES: The Yankees bring their magic back to the Bronx and open their series versus the Astros with a walk-off win.
(11:24) — NETS: JJ reacts to rumors that Kyrie Irving could leave the Nets.
(12:43) — METS: Return from a rough outing in Houston, and have to find a way to work around the injury bug once again.
(14:27) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Knicks.
(30:43) — NICKY T: Friend of the show Nick Turturro returns to talk about the Yankees’ hot start, Aaron Judge, Clay Holmes, and how far this Yankees team could go this season.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Nick Turturro
Producer: Stefan Anderson

