The Sasha Banks of It All, Randy Orton’s Injury, and Really, Really Big MJF News

Plus, discussing the investigation into Vince McMahon

By Peter Rosenberg
Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images


The newly engaged Rosenberg is joined by SGG and Dip to talk about all sorts of news in the world of professional wrestling. On today’s episode, the guys discuss the ongoing investigation into Vince McMahon (11:38), Sasha Banks’s tenuous future with WWE, and whether AEW should try to go after her (22:18). The guys also talk about the death of referee Tim White, Randy Orton’s injury and its impact on his future, and more.

Are YOU going to be in Las Vegas next weekend? If so, join the guys for the Cheap Heat/Wrestling 4 Sale “Beers and Schmears,” which will include a live podcast, vintage wrestling gear, bagels, beers, and all sorts of schmears. They’ll be there from noon to 3 p.m. PT at Tailgate Social.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

