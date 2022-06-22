Is There Anything Fun After Four Hours?

The Full Go returns after a longer than expected White Sox game (02:19). Jason unloads on the Sox, because the game should not have gone as long as it did. While the Sox were playing, the Sky completed the largest comeback win in WNBA history against the Las Vegas Aces (49:25). With the NBA draft on Thursday, SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell joins the show to preview the Bulls offseason and expectations for draft night (19:39). They also discuss the ongoing rumors linking Rudy Gobert to the Bulls.
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Ricky O’Donnell
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
