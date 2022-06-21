Gearing Up for the NBA Draft, Players on the Move, and Potential Sleepers

With the draft just days away, Verno and KOC discuss whether the top of the order is set in stone, or if we should expect moves to be made (00:56). Anything can happen in the draft, as KOC mentions some names we could see on new teams next season (10:00). The guys discuss how teams use numbers to scout players, and potential low-risk, high-reward prospects (20:07). Finally, they go through Dyson Daniels’s NBA potential, Paolo Banchero playing football, and KOC gives his thoughts on some of the lesser-known prospects (40:16).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
