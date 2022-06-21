Eddie Kingston Tried to Persuade Tony Khan to Buy the Knicks!

Eddie Kingston joins us this week to discuss AEW Forbidden Door, trying to convince Tony Khan to buy the New York Knicks, and his favorite New York rappers (00:45). Plus, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss Carmella replacing Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank (62:09), Bayley’s potential return (74:59), and Bianca Belair being named no. 1 on the #BRP50 (82:45).
Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Guests: Eddie Kingston.
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS