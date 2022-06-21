 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NBA Finals Media Takeaways. Plus: Has the Podcast Conquered Music in the Car?

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images


Bryan and David are back to discuss the last of the 2022 NBA Finals after the Golden State Warriors took home the championship. They revisit the NBA bumper music and highlight Game 6’s playlist, recap the Steph Curry debate, and touch on the biggest winner of the Finals—Draymond Green (5:36). Later, they weigh in on Jemele Hill’s tweet discussing the transition from music to podcasts and audiobooks in the car (21:26). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

How the Pandemic Changed the Way You Consume Entertainment

Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw joins Matt to break down the disappointing opening weekend for Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ and how it may foretell the future of moviegoing, a dip in TV viewership across the country, the future of showrunner megadeals, and the music boom of the 2020s

By Matthew Belloni

The Market for Kyrie, the Warriors-Grizzlies “Rent Free” Beef, Plus Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch

Finch comes on to discuss joining the team midseason in 2021, the 2022 playoff series vs. the Grizzlies, team dynamics with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Patrick Beverley, and his time playing and coaching in Europe

By Ryen Russillo

All the Recipes From ‘Recipe Club’

Your one-stop shop for cooking everything from mashed potatoes to brownies with chef Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and a rotating cast of culinary experts

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave Hebner and Tim White Brought Order and Chaos to the Wrestling Ring

The lives of two of the sport’s most famous referees remind us of the enduring importance of the "third man in the ring"

By Oliver Lee Bateman

Cooper Raiff Is Finding His Sweet Spot in Hollywood

Off the surprising success of his first film, ‘Shithouse,’ the Dallas-born director is back with the winning ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth,’ and trying to figure it all out in the process

By Keith Phipps

Terrance Woodbury and Taking the Pulse of the Public

Terrance discusses his career in public opinion, Black voters possibly feeling "buyer’s remorse" with the Biden administration, and the potential impact of the Supreme Court leak

By Bakari Sellers