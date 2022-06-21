NBA Finals Media Takeaways. Plus: Has the Podcast Conquered Music in the Car?

Bryan and David are back to discuss the last of the 2022 NBA Finals after the Golden State Warriors took home the championship. They revisit the NBA bumper music and highlight Game 6’s playlist, recap the Steph Curry debate, and touch on the biggest winner of the Finals—Draymond Green (5:36). Later, they weigh in on Jemele Hill’s tweet discussing the transition from music to podcasts and audiobooks in the car (21:26). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
