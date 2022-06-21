 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tiger Tears and Australia’s Andrew Kellaway

Jim and Goodey discuss the URC final and look ahead to the summer tours as the Northern Hemisphere sides travel south for the first time since 2018

By The Rugby Pod
Super Rugby Pacific Rd 14 - Hurricanes v Rebels Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images


It’s the last episode of the season and we’re joined by the Wallabies’ Andrew Kellaway ahead of England’s three-match series Down Under. We also review an incredible Premiership final as friend of the show Freddie Burns slots the winning drop goal to clinch a first Premiership title for Leicester in nine years. Jim and Goodey discuss the URC final which saw the Stormers take the title in the all-South African game. We look ahead to the summer tours as the Northern Hemisphere sides travel south for the first time since 2018.

