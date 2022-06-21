Tiger Tears and Australia’s Andrew Kellaway



It’s the last episode of the season and we’re joined by the Wallabies’ Andrew Kellaway ahead of England’s three-match series Down Under. We also review an incredible Premiership final as friend of the show Freddie Burns slots the winning drop goal to clinch a first Premiership title for Leicester in nine years. Jim and Goodey discuss the URC final which saw the Stormers take the title in the all-South African game. We look ahead to the summer tours as the Northern Hemisphere sides travel south for the first time since 2018.

