Yankees Streak Ends at Nine and Eamon McAnaney on Scherzer’s Return



(00:53) — EAMON MCANANEY — SportsNet New York’s Eamon McAnaney joins the show to discuss the Mets, the Yankees, and his broadcasting career.

(23:50) — CALLS: Callers talk Mets, Yankees, and Knicks.

(33:39) — ZACH BRAZILLER: New York Post college reporter Zach Braziller returns to discuss the hot start of both New York baseball teams, the Knicks’ chances on drafting Jaden Ivey, and who they should draft at no. 11.

(54:10) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Eamon McAnaney and Zach Braziller

Producer: Stefan Anderson

