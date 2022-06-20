 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Yankees Streak Ends at Nine and Eamon McAnaney on Scherzer’s Return

Plus, the latest on the Mets and Zach Braziller on the NBA draft

By John Jastremski
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


(00:53) — EAMON MCANANEY — SportsNet New York’s Eamon McAnaney joins the show to discuss the Mets, the Yankees, and his broadcasting career.
(23:50) — CALLS: Callers talk Mets, Yankees, and Knicks.
(33:39) — ZACH BRAZILLER: New York Post college reporter Zach Braziller returns to discuss the hot start of both New York baseball teams, the Knicks’ chances on drafting Jaden Ivey, and who they should draft at no. 11.
(54:10) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Eamon McAnaney and Zach Braziller
Producer: Stefan Anderson

