Back From Vacation to More Mid Baseball

Jason is back from vacation, and after watching the Cubs win the series against the Braves he has a feeling about their future (03:44). Watching the Warriors win the championship was great, but it also reminded Jason of one thing: The Bulls are still far from a championship contender (14:23). Johnny Cueto has done it. He’s made Jason fall back in love with baseball and the White Sox again (24:40). Next, Jason is joined by Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive as they discuss all things Chicago hip-hop and covering the music scene (39:08).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Andrew Barber
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
Subscribe: Spotify