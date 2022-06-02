Hypothetical NBA Finals Questions, Plus Steph Curry’s Extended Prime With Anthony Slater

Russillo and Ceruti bounce some NBA Finals questions off of each other (0:26) before Ryen previews the Finals with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. They compare Steph Curry’s 2022 season to past campaigns and discuss helpful stats to understand the matchup between the Warriors and Celtics, Gary Payton II’s planned return to the Warriors, Finals picks, and more (30:51). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:02:48).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Anthony Slater
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS