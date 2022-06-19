 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston’s Collapse and Golden State’s Growing Legacy

Plus, an NBA draft preview, and the offseason storylines Sabreena and Wos are looking forward to

By Wosny Lambre
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


Sabreena Merchant of SB Nation joins Wos to wrap a bow on the NBA season, with the two friends discussing how the Celtics fell apart in the NBA Finals, if Jayson Tatum is the type of guy you can build a championship team around, and why we should start thinking of the Warriors like the Duncan-Parker-Ginobili Spurs. Plus, an NBA draft preview (23:00), and the offseason storylines Sabreena and Wos are looking forward to (27:34).

Host: Wosny Lambre
Guest: Sabreena Merchant
Producer: Troy Farkas

