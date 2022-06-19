Boston’s Collapse and Golden State’s Growing Legacy

Sabreena Merchant of SB Nation joins Wos to wrap a bow on the NBA season, with the two friends discussing how the Celtics fell apart in the NBA Finals, if Jayson Tatum is the type of guy you can build a championship team around, and why we should start thinking of the Warriors like the Duncan-Parker-Ginobili Spurs. Plus, an NBA draft preview (23:00), and the offseason storylines Sabreena and Wos are looking forward to (27:34).
Host: Wosny Lambre
Guest: Sabreena Merchant
Producer: Troy Farkas
