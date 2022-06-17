 clock menu more-arrow no yes

“SUCK IT” Part 2

David Shoemaker discusses D-Generation X 2.0 and how things changed once Triple H was in charge

By David Shoemaker
WWE.com


“SUCK IT” had such an impact on the lives of teenagers that we had to do the episode in two parts! David Shoemaker discusses D-Generation X 2.0 and how things changed once Triple H was in charge. He speaks with Triple H, X-Pac, and Road Dogg about this and how their lives changed when they joined the group, and he speaks to Shawn Michaels about DX’s reunion in 2006 and their lasting legacy.

Host: David Shoemaker
Guests: Triple H, X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Shawn Michaels
Producers: Brian H. Waters, Troy Farkas, Vikram Patel, and Scott Somerville

