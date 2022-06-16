Yankees Survive Late Rally, Mets Get Rocked, and Jay Bilas on the NBA Draft



(01:25) — YANKEES: The Yankees win their 13th straight in the Bronx and improve to 46-16.

(07:26) — METS: The Mets get routed in the second game of their series against the Brewers.

(14:09) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(25:20) — DONOVAN MITCHELL: JJ discusses the idea of the Knicks acquiring Donovan Mitchell from Utah.

(28:23) — JAY BILAS: ESPN’s Jay Bilas joins to discuss scouting NBA draft prospects, where the Knicks should go with the no. 11 pick, and Coach K’s last game.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Jay Bilas

Producer: Stefan Anderson

