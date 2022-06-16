 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Yankees Survive Late Rally, Mets Get Rocked, and Jay Bilas on the NBA Draft

Plus, discussing the idea of the Knicks acquiring Donovan Mitchell from Utah

By John Jastremski
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


(01:25) — YANKEES: The Yankees win their 13th straight in the Bronx and improve to 46-16.
(07:26) — METS: The Mets get routed in the second game of their series against the Brewers.
(14:09) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.
(25:20) — DONOVAN MITCHELL: JJ discusses the idea of the Knicks acquiring Donovan Mitchell from Utah.
(28:23) — JAY BILAS: ESPN’s Jay Bilas joins to discuss scouting NBA draft prospects, where the Knicks should go with the no. 11 pick, and Coach K’s last game.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jay Bilas
Producer: Stefan Anderson

