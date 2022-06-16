Chet’s Best Fit, Jabari’s Ceiling, and More NBA Draft Talk With Sam Vecenie. Plus, the Rise of International Talent With NBA Associate VP Chris Ebersole.

Ryen is joined by The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie for an extensive breakdown of all the major prospects in next week’s NBA draft, including where Chet Holmgren should want to land, if we’re underrating Jabari Smith Jr.’s ceiling, and more (0:32)! Then, he’s joined by the NBA’s associate VP of international basketball operations, Chris Ebersole, to talk about the influx of international talent in the league, why it’s only going to keep growing, and a look at some of the best international prospects in this draft (56:12). Finally, he closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:16:09).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Sam Vecenie and Chris Ebersole
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
