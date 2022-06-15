 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 6 Preview, Playoff Lessons, and Lakers Rumors With Daman Rangoola

Plus, explaining why teams that don’t spend money shouldn’t complain about teams that do

By Kevin O'Connor
Hey, it’s Kevin. On today’s podcast I spoke with Daman Rangoola from NBA and Lakers Twitter. We talk Game 6 of the Finals, Andrew Wiggins, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. We get into that and much more on today’s episode.

(02:48) - On Jayson Tatum
(09:40) - Why Andrew Wiggins for Finals MVP is disingenuous
(12:57) - Teams that don’t spend money shouldn’t complain about teams that do
(24:47) - The Lakers’ path to becoming a championship contender again
(34:14) - The disappointment with Anthony Davis and fanfiction trade ideas
(41:57) - Russell Westbrook should be flipped for role players
(44:16) - Why the Lakers won’t trade LeBron James unless he asks for it

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guests: Daman Rangoola
Producer: Jessie Lopez

