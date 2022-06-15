Game 6 Preview, Playoff Lessons, and Lakers Rumors With Daman Rangoola



Hey, it’s Kevin. On today’s podcast I spoke with Daman Rangoola from NBA and Lakers Twitter. We talk Game 6 of the Finals, Andrew Wiggins, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. We get into that and much more on today’s episode.

(02:48) - On Jayson Tatum

(09:40) - Why Andrew Wiggins for Finals MVP is disingenuous

(12:57) - Teams that don’t spend money shouldn’t complain about teams that do

(24:47) - The Lakers’ path to becoming a championship contender again

(34:14) - The disappointment with Anthony Davis and fanfiction trade ideas

(41:57) - Russell Westbrook should be flipped for role players

(44:16) - Why the Lakers won’t trade LeBron James unless he asks for it

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guests: Daman Rangoola

Producer: Jessie Lopez

