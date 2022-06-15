Game 6 Preview, Playoff Lessons, and Lakers Rumors With Daman Rangoola

Hey, it’s Kevin. On today’s podcast I spoke with Daman Rangoola from NBA and Lakers Twitter. We talk Game 6 of the Finals, Andrew Wiggins, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. We get into that and much more on today’s episode.
(02:48) - On Jayson Tatum
(09:40) - Why Andrew Wiggins for Finals MVP is disingenuous
(12:57) - Teams that don’t spend money shouldn’t complain about teams that do
(24:47) - The Lakers’ path to becoming a championship contender again
(34:14) - The disappointment with Anthony Davis and fanfiction trade ideas
(41:57) - Russell Westbrook should be flipped for role players
(44:16) - Why the Lakers won’t trade LeBron James unless he asks for it
Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guests: Daman Rangoola
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts