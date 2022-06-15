Black Girl Groups Are Always En Vogue



In this week’s episode of Black Girl Songbook, host Danyel Smith is celebrating the magic of Black girl groups and questioning why music has been missing them for so long. She explores the staying power of Destiny’s Child’s music, and the revolutionary fashion and boldness of TLC, which flipped the industry on its head. She talks about the power in hearing Black women’s voices in unison and the business of the music industry that can contribute to keeping voices apart. Plus, Danyel sits down with Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis of the legendary group En Vogue. They discuss what it was like to be a Black girl group in their early years, and the industry’s response to it. They also reflect on the infectious energy and musicianship of Bay Area artists and the immense impact that had on them and their success.

Host: Danyel Smith

Guest: Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis

Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham Jr.

Guest Booking: Allyson Turner

Story Consultant: Taj Rani

Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter

Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones

