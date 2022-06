Following a massive weekend of semi-finals in the Premiership and URC, the lads chat through all four games from this weekend. After an emotional day at Welford Road, we discuss Leicester’s chances as they face a battle-hardened Saracens in the final after their fierce encounter with Harlequins. We’re joined by the Stormers’ head coach, John Dobson, to find out how his side managed to overcome Ulster to become part of the all-South African final of the URC.

