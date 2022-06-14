Why Tommaso Ciampa Needs to Join the Judgment Day NOW & The Forbidden Promo!

Early assessments of the Judgment Day and how Tommaso Ciampa needs to join or else … (11:23). Plus the guys choose who inside or outside of pro wrestling they would want to manage their life (33:30), and give their reactions to Jay White’s promo after his IWGP title win over Okada (49:30). This week we kick off our top favorite wrestlers starting with the first half of producer Brian H. Waters’s list (69:10).
Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters
