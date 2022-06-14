 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why Tommaso Ciampa Needs to Join the Judgment Day NOW & The Forbidden Promo!

Plus the guys choose who inside or outside of pro wrestling they would want to manage their life, and give their reactions to Jay White’s promo after his IWGP title win over Okada

By Evan Mack


Early assessments of the Judgment Day and how Tommaso Ciampa needs to join or else … (11:23). Plus the guys choose who inside or outside of pro wrestling they would want to manage their life (33:30), and give their reactions to Jay White’s promo after his IWGP title win over Okada (49:30). This week we kick off our top favorite wrestlers starting with the first half of producer Brian H. Waters’s list (69:10).

Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters

