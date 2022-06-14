The Andrew Wiggins Game, What Went Wrong With the Celtics, and Meeting Paolo Banchero

Andrew Wiggins has arrived! Verno and KOC give high praise to Wiggins after his stellar Game 5 performance that helped the Warriors take a 3-2 series lead over the Celtics (00:48). They discuss how the Warriors’ willingness to go into the luxury tax is what differentiates them from other franchises. The Celtics lost back-to-back games for the first time this postseason, as the guys discuss what went wrong for them in Game 5 and what they need to do differently to keep their title hopes alive (17:24). Plus, Verno shares his experience meeting Paolo Banchero and the Thompson twins (42:04).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts