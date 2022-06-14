 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Andrew Wiggins Game, What Went Wrong With the Celtics, and Meeting Paolo Banchero

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss how the Warriors’ willingness to go into the luxury tax is what differentiates them from other franchises

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
2022 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Andrew Wiggins has arrived! Verno and KOC give high praise to Wiggins after his stellar Game 5 performance that helped the Warriors take a 3-2 series lead over the Celtics (00:48). They discuss how the Warriors’ willingness to go into the luxury tax is what differentiates them from other franchises. The Celtics lost back-to-back games for the first time this postseason, as the guys discuss what went wrong for them in Game 5 and what they need to do differently to keep their title hopes alive (17:24). Plus, Verno shares his experience meeting Paolo Banchero and the Thompson twins (42:04).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

